Wimbledon: Maria avanza a su primera semifinal de Grand Slam
Con 34 años, Tatjana Maria accede a su primera semifinal de Grand Slam tras derrotar 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 a su compatriota alemana Jule Niemeier en el torneo de Wimbledon
Con 34 años, Tatjana Maria accedió a su primera semifinal de Grand Slam tras derrotar el martes por 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 a su compatriota alemana Jule Niemeier en el torneo de Wimbledon.
Maria enfrentará a la tunecina Ons Jabeur (3ra preclasificada) o la checa Marie Bouzkova por una plaza en la final.
Actual número 103 del ranking, Maria es apenas la sexta mujer en la era abierta que alcanza las semifinales de Wimbledon tras cumplir 34 años.
Maria también remontó para vencer Jelena Ostapenko, la campeona del Abierto de Francia de 2017, en la cuarta ronda.
Niemeier perdió su servicio en el último juego, depositando una derecha en la red en el match point. Niemeier sorteó la fase previa para entrar al cuadro principal de Roland Garros, donde sucumbió a las primeras de cambio, en su primera participación en un torneo de Grand Slam.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.