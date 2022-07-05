Wimbledon: Maria avanza a su primera semifinal de Grand Slam

Con 34 años, Tatjana Maria accede a su primera semifinal de Grand Slam tras derrotar 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 a su compatriota alemana Jule Niemeier en el torneo de Wimbledon

AP Noticias
martes 05 julio 2022 16:06
WIMBLEDON
WIMBLEDON
(AP)

Con 34 años, Tatjana Maria accedió a su primera semifinal de Grand Slam tras derrotar el martes por 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 a su compatriota alemana Jule Niemeier en el torneo de Wimbledon.

Maria enfrentará a la tunecina Ons Jabeur (3ra preclasificada) o la checa Marie Bouzkova por una plaza en la final.

Actual número 103 del ranking, Maria es apenas la sexta mujer en la era abierta que alcanza las semifinales de Wimbledon tras cumplir 34 años.

Maria también remontó para vencer Jelena Ostapenko, la campeona del Abierto de Francia de 2017, en la cuarta ronda.

Niemeier perdió su servicio en el último juego, depositando una derecha en la red en el match point. Niemeier sorteó la fase previa para entrar al cuadro principal de Roland Garros, donde sucumbió a las primeras de cambio, en su primera participación en un torneo de Grand Slam.

