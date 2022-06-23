Williams se baja de Eastbourne tras lesión de Jabeur
Serena Williams tendrá que conformarse con un par de partidos de dobles como rodaje previo al torneo de Wimbledon.
Ons Jabeur, la compañera de dobles de Williams, sufrió una lesión en la rodilla derecha y se tuvo que retirar del torneo de Eastbourne, informó el jueves la WTA.
Jabeur y Williams tenían previsto enfrentar a Magda Linette y Aleksandra Krunic en las semifinales tras apuntarse dos victorias en el certamen en césped que se juega en la costa del sur de Inglaterra.
Williams reapareció esta semana en las canchas tras un año alejada del tenis competitivo.
La campeona de 23 torneos de Grand Slam en sencillos recibió una invitación para el cuadro de individuales en Wimbledon, que arranca el lunes.
Jabeur es la número tres del ranking. No se informó de inmediato sobre la gravedad de la dolencia de la tunecina.
