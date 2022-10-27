Williams, de Celtics, suspendido un partido
La NBA suspende un partido sin goce de sueldo al alero de los Celtics de Boston Grant Williams por uso de lenguaje inapropiado y tener contacto con un árbitro
Grant Williams, alero de los Celtics de Boston, fue suspendido un partido sin goce de sueldo por utilizar lenguaje inapropiado y por tener “contacto imprudente con” una árbitra, informó la NBA el miércoles.
La liga añadió que la suspensión se cumplirá el viernes por la noche cuando Boston reciba a los Cavaliers de Cleveland.
Williams fue sancionado con una falta técnica y después fue expulsado en el cuarto periodo del encuentro que los Celtics perdieron por 120-102 en Chicago el lunes por la noche. Antes se le había marcado una falta ofensiva por un bloqueo indebido en contra de Zach LaVine.
Protestó por la marcación y, de acuerdo con el jefe de la planilla de árbitros, Marc Davis, tuvo “contacto físico no intencional” con la réferi Cheryl Flores.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.