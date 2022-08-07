Will Smith y Max Muncy lideran a Dodgers, ganan a Padres 8-3
Will Smith jonroneó y remolcó tres carreras, y los Dodgers de Los Ángeles ampliaron su ventaja en el oeste de la Liga Nacional con su séptima victoria en fila, un triunfo el sábado 8-3 sobre los Padres de San Diego, que van segundos.
Max Muncy pegó un jonrón de tres carreras en el quinto para los Dodgers, que han ganado seis seguidos contra los Padres.
Brandon Drury conectó un doble remolcador en un cuarto inning de tres carreras para los Padres. San Diego está 1-3 desde que añadió a Juan Soto, Drury y Josh Bell a sus filas.
Mike Clevinger (3-4) cargó con la derrota tras admitir siete hits y cinco innings, en algo más de cuatro innings de labor para San Diego.
La victoria fue para Chris Martin (3-0), que cortó la única racha de los Padres al ponchar a Manny Machado, y se llevó su segunda victoria en cuatro juegos con su nuevo club.
Por los Padres, el dominicano Juan Soto de 3-1 con una anotada.
Por los Dodgers no batearon latinoamericanos.
