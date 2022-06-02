Whitlock y Bradley Jr. ayudan a Medias Rojas en triunfo

Garrett Whitlock labora durante seis innings con solidez y Jackie Bradley Jr. impulsa cuatro carreras para que los Medias Rojas de Boston venzan 7-1 a los Rojos de Cincinnati

AP Noticias
jueves 02 junio 2022 03:30
ROJOS-MEDIAS ROJAS
(AP)

Garrett Whitlock laboró durante seis innings con solidez y Jackie Bradley Jr. impulsó cuatro carreras para que los Medias Rojas de Boston vencieran el miércoles 7-1 a los Rojos de Cincinnati.

Whitlock (2-1) permitió cinco inatrapables y una carrera sucia antes de que dos relevistas completaran la faena de siete hits.

Boston atacó a Hunter Greene (2-7) en el cuarto inning. Greene ponchó a siete bateadores en las primeras tres entradas, antes de que los Medias Rojas despertaran.

El dominicano Rafael Devers inauguró el cuarto capítulo con un doble. J.D. Martínez y Xander Bogaerts siguieron con sencillos.

El mexicano Alex Verdugo conectó después un doble productor. Dos outs después, Bradley lo empujó con un sencillo que puso fin a la labor de Greene, quien permitió cuatro carreras en tres innings y dos tercios, con ocho ponches.

Por los Rojos, el dominicano Arístides Aquino de 3-2 con una anotada. El mexicano Alejo López de 1-0.

Por los Medias Rojas, los dominicanos Francy Cordero de 4-0, Devers de 4-1 con una anotada. El mexicano Verdugo de 3-2 con dos anotadas y dos producidas. El puertorriqueño Christian Vázquez de 4-0.

