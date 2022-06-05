Whitecaps sorprenden a RSL con penal de último minuto
Ryan Gauld convierte un penal en el tiempo de compensación y los Whitecaps de Vancouver vencen 2-1 al Real Salt Lake en la MLS
Ryan Gauld convirtió un penal en el tiempo de compensación y los Whitecaps de Vancouver superaron sorpresivamente 2-1 al Real Salt Lake el sábado, para revivir en la lucha por la clasificación a los playoffs en la MLS.
Vancouver recibió la oportunidad de ejecutar el penalti después de que Aaron Herrera zancadilleó a Brian White cuando se dirigía al área chica. Gaul envió su tiro al ángulo superior derecho.
Ranko Veselinovi abrió el marcador por Vancouver a los 31 minutos. Justin Meram empató por el Real Salt Lake a los 52.
Tras la derrota inesperada, RSL se estancó en el tercer puesto de la Conferencia Oeste, con 25 puntos y peor diferencia de goles en comparación con Dallas.
Vancouver llegó a 17 puntos, a uno de la zona que permite disputar un repechaje como vía de acceso a la postemporada.
