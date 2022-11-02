Werner sale lesionado del encuentro de la Champions
El delantero alemán Timo Werner se lesiona en el encuentro del Leipzig ante el Shakhtar Donetsk en la Liga de Campeones, tres semanas antes de que Alemania inicie la Copa Mundial
El delantero alemán Timo Werner salió lesionado en el encuentro del Leipzig ante el Shakhtar Donetsk el miércoles en la Liga de Campeones, tres semanas antes de que Alemania inicie la Copa Mundial.
Werner reaccionó con dolor tras un pase a los 17 minutos y rápidamente hizo un gesto a su equipo para darle a entender que algo estaba mal antes de sentarse en el campo. Lo sustituyó Emil Forsberg a los 19 minutos y caminó en la banda sin ser aparentemente auxiliado.
Werner, de 26 años, regresó al Leipzig esta temporada tras dos años inconsistentes con el Chelsea. Suma nueve goles en 15 partidos con el Leipzig en todas las competencias. Werner suma 24 tantos en 55 encuentros con Alemania y ha disputado todos los últimos ocho duelos de la selección.
Alemania inicia el mundial el 23 de noviembre ante Japón. El Grupo E lo completan España y Costa Rica.
