Webb brilla y Gigantes derrotan a Piratas
Logan Webb receta nueve ponches en nueve innings de labor brillante, y los Gigantes de San Francisco derrotan 2-0 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh
Logan Webb recetó nueve ponches en nueve innings de labor brillante, y los Gigantes de San Francisco derrotaron el sábado 2-0 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh.
Webb (11-5) toleró cinco hits y obsequió un par de boletos. Se llevó su segunda victoria consecutiva, luego de lucir eficaz en siete capítulos para ganar en Oakland el fin de semana pasado.
El dominicano Camilo Doval sacó tres outs y se agenció su 17mo salvamento. Gregg Allen recibió una base por bolas con un out, se robó la intermedia y avanzó a tercera mediante un rodado de out.
Sin embargo, el dominicano Rodolfo Castro bateó una línea al prado izquierdo para el último out.
LaMonte Wade Jr. sacudió un jonrón solitario, para ayudar a que San Francisco lograra su quinta victoria en siete duelos. Wade aportó también un doble y anotó en un batazo de dos esquinas de Joc Pederson en el primer acto.
Castro sumó dos hits pero Pittsburgh sufrió su quinto revés en seis encuentros. Tyler Beede (1-2), quien llegó a las mayores con San Francisco en 2018, aceptó dos anotaciones y tres hits en tres innings, como abridor de los Piratas.
Por los Piratas, los dominicanos Oneil Cruz de 4-0, Castro de 4-2. El venezolano Tucupita Marcano de 3-1.
Por los Gigantes, los venezolanos Thairo Estrada de 3-0, Wilmer Flores de 3-1. El mexicano Luis González de 4-0.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.