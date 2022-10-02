Jump to content

Watt jugará 4 días después de sufrir problema cardiaco

El defensive end de los Cardinals de Arizona J

AP Noticias
domingo 02 octubre 2022 21:14
CARDINALS-WATT
(AP)

El defensive end de los Cardinals de Arizona J.J. Watt confirmó que le dieron una descarga a la corazón para recuperar el ritmo tras sufrir una fibrilación auricular esta semana, un problema de salud que no lo dejará fuera del encuentro del domingo ante los Panthers de Carolina.

“Me comentaron que alguien filtró información personal sobre mí y lo van a reportar hoy. Sufrí una fibrilación atrial el miércoles, me dieron una descarga al corazón para recuperar el ritmo el jueves y jugaré hoy. Es todo”, escribió el tres veces mejor jugador defensivo del año de la NFL el domingo en Twitter.

Watt se encuentra en la lista de activos para el partido.

Los Cardinales publicaron un video en Twitter de Watt caminado el domingo hacia el estadio Bank of America en Charlotte.

