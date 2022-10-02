Watt jugará 4 días después de sufrir problema cardiaco
El defensive end de los Cardinals de Arizona J
El defensive end de los Cardinals de Arizona J.J. Watt confirmó que le dieron una descarga a la corazón para recuperar el ritmo tras sufrir una fibrilación auricular esta semana, un problema de salud que no lo dejará fuera del encuentro del domingo ante los Panthers de Carolina.
“Me comentaron que alguien filtró información personal sobre mí y lo van a reportar hoy. Sufrí una fibrilación atrial el miércoles, me dieron una descarga al corazón para recuperar el ritmo el jueves y jugaré hoy. Es todo”, escribió el tres veces mejor jugador defensivo del año de la NFL el domingo en Twitter.
Watt se encuentra en la lista de activos para el partido.
Los Cardinales publicaron un video en Twitter de Watt caminado el domingo hacia el estadio Bank of America en Charlotte.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.