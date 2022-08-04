Jump to content

Waterman anota tanto agónico; Montreal supera a Crew

Joel Waterman consigue un tanto en el cuarto minuto de descuento para que Montreal supere 2-1 al Crew de Columbus

AP Noticias
jueves 04 agosto 2022 05:13
MLS RESUMEN
(AP)

Joel Waterman consiguió un tanto en el cuarto minuto de descuento para que Montreal superara el miércoles 2-1 al Crew de Columbus.

El conjunto canadiense perdía hasta los 88 minutos, cuando igualó mediante un tanto de Kei Kamara. Montreal llegó a 39 puntos, con los que ocupa la tercera posición en la Conferencia Este.

El argentino Lucas Zelarayán había abierto el marcador por los locales a los 14 minutos. Pero el Crew se quedó en 30 unidades, como sexto de la conferencia.

Los dos equipos tendrán actividad también el sábado. Montreal recibe al Inter de Miami y Columbus al New York City FC.

El encuentro se interrumpió en el complemento durante casi dos horas, debido a una tormenta eléctrica.

En otro partido, Charlotte goleó 3-0 a D.C. United.

