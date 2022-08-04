Waterman anota tanto agónico; Montreal supera a Crew
Joel Waterman consigue un tanto en el cuarto minuto de descuento para que Montreal supere 2-1 al Crew de Columbus
Joel Waterman consiguió un tanto en el cuarto minuto de descuento para que Montreal superara el miércoles 2-1 al Crew de Columbus.
El conjunto canadiense perdía hasta los 88 minutos, cuando igualó mediante un tanto de Kei Kamara. Montreal llegó a 39 puntos, con los que ocupa la tercera posición en la Conferencia Este.
El argentino Lucas Zelarayán había abierto el marcador por los locales a los 14 minutos. Pero el Crew se quedó en 30 unidades, como sexto de la conferencia.
Los dos equipos tendrán actividad también el sábado. Montreal recibe al Inter de Miami y Columbus al New York City FC.
El encuentro se interrumpió en el complemento durante casi dos horas, debido a una tormenta eléctrica.
En otro partido, Charlotte goleó 3-0 a D.C. United.
