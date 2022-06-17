Warriors vencen a Celtics; logran 4to cetro en 8 años
Los Warriors de Golden State son campeones de la NBA otra vez, luego de doblegar 103-90 a los Celtics de Boston para conseguir su cuarto título en las últimas ocho temporadas
Los Warriors de Golden State son campeones de la NBA otra vez, luego de doblegar el jueves 103-90 a los Celtics de Boston para conseguir su cuarto título en las últimas ocho temporadas.
Stephen Curry anotó 34 puntos por los Warriors, quienes lograron el séptimo cetro de la franquicia en su historia.
Y éste completó un viaje como ningún otro, luego de disputar cinco finales consecutivas, desplomarse al último puesto de la NBA y ahora repuntar hacia la grandeza, apenas dos años después de languidecer con la peor foja de la liga.
Para Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green y Andre Iguodala, es su cuarto campeonato. Los primeros tres llegaron en 2015, 2017 y 2018, cuando Golden State estableció una dinastía y llegó a las Finales en cinco ocasiones.
