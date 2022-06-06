Warriors ganan 107-88 a Celtics; empatan la serie 1-1
Stephen Curry anota 29 puntos, Jordan Poole encesta desde media cancha en una gran ofensiva en el tercer período y los Warriors de Golden State superan 107-88 a los Celtics de Boston en el segundo partido y empatan la serie en la Final de la NBA
Stephen Curry anotó 29 puntos, Jordan Poole encestó desde media cancha en una gran ofensiva en el tercer período y los Warriors de Golden State vencieron el domingo 107-88 a los Celtics de Boston en el segundo partido y empatan la serie en la Final de la NBA.
Poole terminó con 17 unidades para los Warriors, que superaron 35-14 a Boston en el tercer período y convirtieron una ventaja de dos puntos en el medio tiempo en una de 23.
Y cuando los Warriors consiguieron los primeros seis puntos en el último cuarto, los Celtics parecían haberse rendido y echaron mano de toda su banca.
Kevon Looney logró 12 tantos para Golden State al acertar seis de seis lanzamientos, y Andrew Wiggins y Klay Thompson aportarton 11 cada uno.
