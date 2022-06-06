Warriors ganan 107-88 a Celtics; empatan la serie 1-1

Stephen Curry anota 29 puntos, Jordan Poole encesta desde media cancha en una gran ofensiva en el tercer período y los Warriors de Golden State superan 107-88 a los Celtics de Boston en el segundo partido y empatan la serie en la Final de la NBA

AP Noticias
lunes 06 junio 2022 04:05

Warriors ganan 107-88 a Celtics; empatan la serie 1-1

Show all 2
FINALES

Stephen Curry anotó 29 puntos, Jordan Poole encestó desde media cancha en una gran ofensiva en el tercer período y los Warriors de Golden State vencieron el domingo 107-88 a los Celtics de Boston en el segundo partido y empatan la serie en la Final de la NBA.

Poole terminó con 17 unidades para los Warriors, que superaron 35-14 a Boston en el tercer período y convirtieron una ventaja de dos puntos en el medio tiempo en una de 23.

Y cuando los Warriors consiguieron los primeros seis puntos en el último cuarto, los Celtics parecían haberse rendido y echaron mano de toda su banca.

Kevon Looney logró 12 tantos para Golden State al acertar seis de seis lanzamientos, y Andrew Wiggins y Klay Thompson aportarton 11 cada uno.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in