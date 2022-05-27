Warriors eliminan a Mavs y vuelven a las Finales
Klay Thompson anota 32 puntos y los Warriors de Golden State avanzan a las Finales de la NBA por sexta vez en las últimas ocho temporadas, al derrotar 120-110 a los Mavericks de Dallas
Klay Thompson anotó 32 puntos y los Warriors de Golden State avanzaron a las Finales de la NBA por sexta vez en las últimas ocho temporadas, al derrotar el jueves 120-110 a los Mavericks de Dallas.
Thompson consiguió 19 unidades en la primera mitad, incluyendo un triple que festejó agitando los hombros, como suele hacerlo su compañero Stephen Curry.
Los Warriors se fueron al descanso con una ventaja de 17 unidades y navegaron tranquilos durante el resto del quinto duelo de la final de la Conferencia Oeste.
Andrew Wiggins totalizó 18 puntos y 10 rebotes. Draymond Green anotó 17 unidades y Curry añadió 15, además de repartir nueve asistencias por Golden State.
Luka Doncic comenzó lento pero terminó anotando 28 tantos por los Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie sumó 26.
