Wall Street titubea tras fuerte reporte laboral de EEUU

Wall Street titubea tras un sorprendentemente fuerte reporte laboral de EEUU y apenas de mueve

AP Noticias
viernes 08 julio 2022 15:57
EEUU-BOLSA
(AP)

Las acciones estadounidenses oscilaban el viernes entre pequeñas ganancias y pérdidas, mientras Wall Street digería un reporte sorprendentemente fuerte sobre el mercado laboral de Estados Unidos.

Los empleadores contrataron muchos más trabajadores de lo esperado el mes pasado a pesar de las preocupaciones sobre una posible recesión. Sin embargo, cuanto más caliente se mantenga la economía, más probable es que la Reserva Federal continúe elevando drásticamente las tasas de interés en su lucha contra la inflación.

Siendo las 10:55 de la mañana, el índice S&P 500 bajaba apenas un 0,02% en las operaciones de la mañana, después de una pérdida inicial del 0,9%. El Promedio Industrial Dow Jones sumaba apenas 0,09%. El tecnológico Nasdaq retrocedía 0,03%.

