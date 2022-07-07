Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wall Street sube sólidamente luego del mediodía

Wall Street sube sólidamente luego del mediodía mientras el mercado de bonos da señales de cautela

AP Noticias
jueves 07 julio 2022 17:32
EEUU-BOLSA
EEUU-BOLSA
(AP)

Los mercados de valores de Wall Street subían sólidamente el jueves luego del mediodía, colocando a los principales indicadores en camino de una semana alcista.

Las empresas que más se benefician de una economía saludable lideraron a las acciones ganadoras, como las del sector de tecnología. Apple avanzaba 1,8%.

Las acciones del sector de energía se estaban comportando mejor después de que los precios del petróleo recuperaran algunas de sus grandes pérdidas de principios de semana. Los precios del crudo estadounidense subían 5,6%, luego de la baja del miércoles. Exxon Mobil ganaba 3,8%.

El mercado de bonos se mostraba todavía ansioso por una posible recesión y por un nuevo informe que mostró que más trabajadores solicitaron prestaciones de desempleo de lo esperado.

Siendo las 12:31 de la tarde, el S&P 500 ganaba 1,24%, el Dow Jones sumaba 0,9% y el Nasdaq subía 1,91%.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in