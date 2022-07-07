Wall Street sube sólidamente luego del mediodía
Wall Street sube sólidamente luego del mediodía mientras el mercado de bonos da señales de cautela
Los mercados de valores de Wall Street subían sólidamente el jueves luego del mediodía, colocando a los principales indicadores en camino de una semana alcista.
Las empresas que más se benefician de una economía saludable lideraron a las acciones ganadoras, como las del sector de tecnología. Apple avanzaba 1,8%.
Las acciones del sector de energía se estaban comportando mejor después de que los precios del petróleo recuperaran algunas de sus grandes pérdidas de principios de semana. Los precios del crudo estadounidense subían 5,6%, luego de la baja del miércoles. Exxon Mobil ganaba 3,8%.
El mercado de bonos se mostraba todavía ansioso por una posible recesión y por un nuevo informe que mostró que más trabajadores solicitaron prestaciones de desempleo de lo esperado.
Siendo las 12:31 de la tarde, el S&P 500 ganaba 1,24%, el Dow Jones sumaba 0,9% y el Nasdaq subía 1,91%.
