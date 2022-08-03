Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wall Street sube por noticias positivas de economía

Las acciones suben en Wall Street mientras los inversores revisaban otro lote de reportes financieros de empresas, en su mayoría alentadores

AP Noticias
miércoles 03 agosto 2022 18:14
EEUU BOLSA
EEUU BOLSA
(AP)

Las acciones subían a media jornada en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York el miércoles, mientras los inversores revisaban otro lote de reportes financieros de empresas, en su mayoría alentadores.

El S&P 500 subía 1,3%, el promedio industrial Dow Jones ganaba 1%, y el Nasdaq 2,1%.

Las ganancias ayudaban a los índices a recuperar la mayor parte de las pérdidas de esta semana. Las empresas de tecnología, los minoristas y las empresas de comunicaciones eran los que más ganaban. Los sectores considerados menos riesgosos, como los servicios públicos y los fabricantes de bienes de consumo, quedaron rezagados con respecto al mercado en general.

Wall Street también recibió un informe sorprendentemente bueno sobre una parte clave de la economía estadounidense. El sector de servicios, que constituye la mayor parte de la economía, creció en julio, según el índice ISM.

El rendimiento de los bonos del Tesoro a 10 años subía a 2,78% desde 2,73% del martes.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in