Wall Street sube por noticias positivas de economía
Las acciones suben en Wall Street mientras los inversores revisaban otro lote de reportes financieros de empresas, en su mayoría alentadores
Las acciones subían a media jornada en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York el miércoles, mientras los inversores revisaban otro lote de reportes financieros de empresas, en su mayoría alentadores.
El S&P 500 subía 1,3%, el promedio industrial Dow Jones ganaba 1%, y el Nasdaq 2,1%.
Las ganancias ayudaban a los índices a recuperar la mayor parte de las pérdidas de esta semana. Las empresas de tecnología, los minoristas y las empresas de comunicaciones eran los que más ganaban. Los sectores considerados menos riesgosos, como los servicios públicos y los fabricantes de bienes de consumo, quedaron rezagados con respecto al mercado en general.
Wall Street también recibió un informe sorprendentemente bueno sobre una parte clave de la economía estadounidense. El sector de servicios, que constituye la mayor parte de la economía, creció en julio, según el índice ISM.
El rendimiento de los bonos del Tesoro a 10 años subía a 2,78% desde 2,73% del martes.
