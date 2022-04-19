Wall Street sube mientras digiere ganancias trimestrales
Los principales indicadores en las bolsas de valores de Nueva York subían el martes, mientras los inversionistas digerían los reportes trimestrales de las mayores empresas que cotizan en bolsa.
Siendo las 10:56 de mañana, el índice S&P 500 avanzaba 1,2%, el promedio industrial Dow Jones subía 1% y el compuesto tecnológico Nasdaq sumaba 1,58%.
Las acciones de las compañías de atención médica tuvieron algunas de las mayores ganancias. Johnson & Johnson subió un 3,4% después de reportar ganancias sorprendentemente buenas y al mismo tiempo aumentando su dividendo.
Varios fabricantes de dispositivos médicos también lograron ganancias sólidas. Intuitive Surgical subió un 5,8% y Boston Scientific ganó un 4,5%.
