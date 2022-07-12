Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wall Street sube al pendiente de reportes e inflación

Las acciones suben en Wall Street mientras los operadores se preparan para una gran semana de noticias sobre la inflación y reportes financieros de empresas

AP Noticias
martes 12 julio 2022 15:16
EEUU-BOLSA
EEUU-BOLSA
(AP)

Las acciones subían en las primeras operaciones del martes en la Bolsa de Nueva York, mientras los operadores se preparan para una gran semana de noticias sobre la inflación y reportes financieros de empresas.

El S&P 500 subía 0,2% en la apertura, mientras que el Nasdaq y el promedio industrial Dow Jones avanzaban 0,4% cada uno.

El fabricante de refrescos y botanas PepsiCo subió después de publicar un informe de ganancias que superó las estimaciones de los analistas. Los principales bancos, incluidos JP Morgan Chase y Citigroup, reportarán a finales de esta semana.

Más allá de las actualizaciones de ganancias, los informes de esta semana sobre la inflación probablemente dominarán las operaciones. El miércoles, los economistas esperan que Estados Unidos informe que la inflación a nivel del consumidor se aceleró nuevamente el mes pasado, hasta 8,8% desde 8,6% en mayo. Los datos sobre los precios a nivel del productor se publicarán el jueves.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in