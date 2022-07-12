Wall Street sube al pendiente de reportes e inflación
Las acciones suben en Wall Street mientras los operadores se preparan para una gran semana de noticias sobre la inflación y reportes financieros de empresas
Las acciones subían en las primeras operaciones del martes en la Bolsa de Nueva York, mientras los operadores se preparan para una gran semana de noticias sobre la inflación y reportes financieros de empresas.
El S&P 500 subía 0,2% en la apertura, mientras que el Nasdaq y el promedio industrial Dow Jones avanzaban 0,4% cada uno.
El fabricante de refrescos y botanas PepsiCo subió después de publicar un informe de ganancias que superó las estimaciones de los analistas. Los principales bancos, incluidos JP Morgan Chase y Citigroup, reportarán a finales de esta semana.
Más allá de las actualizaciones de ganancias, los informes de esta semana sobre la inflación probablemente dominarán las operaciones. El miércoles, los economistas esperan que Estados Unidos informe que la inflación a nivel del consumidor se aceleró nuevamente el mes pasado, hasta 8,8% desde 8,6% en mayo. Los datos sobre los precios a nivel del productor se publicarán el jueves.
