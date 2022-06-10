Wall Street se desploma tras reporte sobre inflación
Los principales indicadores de Wall Street se desploman tras la fría constatación de que la inflación empeoró el mes pasado y que no mejoró, como esperaban los inversionistas
Los principales indicadores de Wall Street se desplomaban el viernes tras la fría constatación de que la inflación empeoró el mes pasado y que no mejoró, como esperaban los inversionistas.
Wall Street comenzó al viernes con la esperanza de que un informe muy esperado mostrara que la peor inflación en generaciones se redujo un poco el mes pasado. En lugar de ello, el gobierno de Estados Unidos dijo que la inflación se aceleró al 8,6% en mayo, respecto al 8,3% del mes anterior.
Siendo las 12.24 de la tarde, el índice S&P 500 perdía 2,65%, mientras el promedio industrial Dow Jones caía 2,32%. Entretanto, el índice compuesto Nasdaq se desplomaba 3,42%.
