Wall Street repunta mientras se avecina anuncio de la Fed
Wall Street repunta tras una semana nefasta mientras se avecina un anuncio de la Reserva Federal
Las acciones en Estados Unidos repuntaban el miércoles al mediodía, en camino a su primera ganancia en seis días, pero puede haber más turbulencia por delante cuando la Reserva Federal anuncie por la tarde cuán bruscamente va a subir las tasas de interés.
Siendo las 12:31 p. m., hora del este, el S&P 500 subía un 1,17% mientras los inversionistas se preparaban para el alza de tasas de la Fed, que la mayoría esperan que triplique la cantidad habitual y sea la más fuerte desde 1994. El Promedio Industrial Dow Jones avanzaba un 0,74% y el compuesto Nasdaq sumaba casu un 2%.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.