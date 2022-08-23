Wall Street oscila en apertura
Los precios de las acciones oscilaban el martes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, luego que el índice S&P 500 sufrió su peor caída desde mediados de junio
Los precios de las acciones oscilaban el martes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, luego que el índice S&P 500 sufrió su peor caída desde mediados de junio.
Las energéticas subían impulsadas por el aumento de los precios del petróleo, mientras las del sector salud bajaban pronunciadamente.
El índice S&P 500 descendía levemente, igual que el promedio industrial Dow Jones. El tecnológico Nasdaq subía levemente.
Macy’s y J.M. Smucker subían ante sólidos reportes financieros.
Zoom Video bajaba tras reducir su predicción para el año.
