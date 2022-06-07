Wall Street baja al iniciar operaciones; suben tecnológicas
Acciones en Wall Street bajan al iniciar operaciones; suben empresas tecnológicas y de energía
Las acciones bajaban al iniciar operaciones en la Bolsa de Nueva York el martes, mientras las grandes empresas de tecnología se sacudían pérdidas iniciales.
El S&P 500 subía 0,4% a las 10:50 a.m. El promedio industrial Dow Jones ganaba 0,2% y el Nasdaq subía 0,7%.
Las acciones tecnológicas eran las que más ganaban: Apple subía 1,2% y Microsoft 1%.
Las empresas de energía también lograban ganancias sólidas a medida que los precios del petróleo subían. El precio del crudo estadounidense subía 1,1% y Exxon Mobil avanzaba 3%.
El rendimiento de los bonos del Tesoro a 10 años caía a 2,97% desde 3,03% del lunes.
