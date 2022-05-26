Wall Street avanza marcadamente al mediodía
Wall Street avanza marcadamente al mediodía tras los resultados favorables de Macy’s y otros grandes mayoristas
Los principales índices de Wall Street avanzaban de manera vigorosa el jueves luego del mediodía después de que Macy's y otros grandes mayoristas reportaron resultados trimestrales favorables.
Siendo las 12:50 de la tarde, el índice S&P 500 ganaba un 2,08%, con lo que el barómetro referente iba en camino de cerrar la semana con ganancia después de siete semanas de pérdidas.
El promedio industrial Dow Jones avanzaba 1,69% y el tecnológico Nasdaq subía 2,79%.
