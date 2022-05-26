Wall Street avanza marcadamente al mediodía

Wall Street avanza marcadamente al mediodía tras los resultados favorables de Macy’s y otros grandes mayoristas

AP Noticias
jueves 26 mayo 2022 17:43
EEUU-BOLSA
EEUU-BOLSA
(AP)

Los principales índices de Wall Street avanzaban de manera vigorosa el jueves luego del mediodía después de que Macy's y otros grandes mayoristas reportaron resultados trimestrales favorables.

Siendo las 12:50 de la tarde, el índice S&P 500 ganaba un 2,08%, con lo que el barómetro referente iba en camino de cerrar la semana con ganancia después de siete semanas de pérdidas.

El promedio industrial Dow Jones avanzaba 1,69% y el tecnológico Nasdaq subía 2,79%.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in