Wall Street apenas varía en apertura
Los precios de las acciones casi no variaban el jueves en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, tras reportarse que aumentó la cantidad de estadounidenses que pidieron ayuda pública por desempleo la semana pasada
El índice S&P 500 y el promedio industrial bajaban un 0,1% mientras el Nasdaq apenas subía.
Bajaban EBay y Hostess tras reportar resultados financieros.
El Departamento de Trabajo de Estados Unidos informará mañana sobre el desempleo para julio.
