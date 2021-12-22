Wall Street apenas sube en las primeras operaciones
Wall Street apenas sube en las primeras operaciones
Los principales indicadores de Wall Street apenas subían en las primeras operaciones del miércoles, en medio de un intercambio apagado de cara a las vacaciones de fin de año.
Siendo las 10:13 de la mañana, el S&P 500 avanzaba 0,16%, mientras que el índice Dow Jones subía un 0,18%. El compuesto Nasdaq, liderado por los papeles del sector tecnológico, sumaba únicamente 0,047%.
