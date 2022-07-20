Jump to content

Wall Street abre mixto; tecnológicas inciden en el Nasdaq

Wall Street abre mixto un día después de registrar su mayor ganancia en más de tres semanas

AP Noticias
miércoles 20 julio 2022 15:17
EEUU-BOLSA
(AP)

Las acciones tuvieron un comienzo mixto en la Bolsa de Nueva York el miércoles, un día después de que el mercado registró su mayor ganancia en más de tres semanas.

El índice S&P 500 cambiaba poco después de los primeros minutos de operaciones, mientras que el promedio industrial Dow Jones bajaba 0,2%. Las ganancias de varias empresas de tecnología empujaban al Nasdaq un 0,4%.

Netflix tenía pocos cambios después de informar una pérdida de suscriptores que no fue tan mala como muchos temían. Sigue siendo la acción de peor desempeño en el S&P 500 en lo que va del año.

Los precios del crudo bajaban.

