Wall Street abre mixta, tras datos económicos más débiles

Las bolsas abren mixtas en Wall Street, tras unos datos económicos más débiles de lo esperado y unos resultados irregulares de algunas grandes empresas que cotizan en bolsa

AP Noticias
viernes 22 julio 2022 16:02
EEUU-BOLSA
(AP)

Las bolsas se mostraban mixtas el viernes por la mañana en Wall Street, tras unos datos económicos más débiles de lo esperado y unos resultados irregulares de algunas grandes empresas que cotizan en bolsa.

El S&P 500 se mantuvo prácticamente sin cambios en las operaciones de la mañana, después de que un repunte de tres días lo llevara a su nivel más alto en seis semanas.

Siendo las 11:00 de la mañana, el índice S&P 500 apenas ascendía un 0,01%. Mientras tanto, el promedio industrial Dow Jones sumaba un 0,31%. El tecnológico Nasdaq bajaba 0,54%.

