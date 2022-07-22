Wall Street abre mixta, tras datos económicos más débiles
Las bolsas abren mixtas en Wall Street, tras unos datos económicos más débiles de lo esperado y unos resultados irregulares de algunas grandes empresas que cotizan en bolsa
Las bolsas se mostraban mixtas el viernes por la mañana en Wall Street, tras unos datos económicos más débiles de lo esperado y unos resultados irregulares de algunas grandes empresas que cotizan en bolsa.
El S&P 500 se mantuvo prácticamente sin cambios en las operaciones de la mañana, después de que un repunte de tres días lo llevara a su nivel más alto en seis semanas.
Siendo las 11:00 de la mañana, el índice S&P 500 apenas ascendía un 0,01%. Mientras tanto, el promedio industrial Dow Jones sumaba un 0,31%. El tecnológico Nasdaq bajaba 0,54%.
