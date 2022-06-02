Wall Street abre mixta por desempeño de tecnológicas
Wall Street abre mixta debido a que la debilidad de las compañías tecnológicas compensa las ganancias en otras partes del mercado
Los principales indicadores en Wall Street tuvieron el jueves un inicio de jornada mixto, con la debilidad de las compañías tecnológicas compensando las ganancias en otras partes del mercado.
Microsoft lastró al sector tecnológico con una pérdida del 3% tras recortar sus previsiones financieras para el trimestre en curso, alegando una evolución desfavorable de los tipos de cambio.
El índice S&P 500 caía 0,2%. El promedio industrial Dow Jones y el compuesto Nasdaq bajaban en proporciones similares, mientras que los títulos de las pequeñas empresas subían.
Los precios del crudo subían ligeramente luego de que OPEP y países aliados, entre ellos Rusia, consideraron aumentar su producción mientras los precios de gas alcanzaron otro máximo histórico en Estados Unidos.
