Wall Street abre indecisa, con pequeñas oscilaciones
Wall Street abre indecisa, oscilando entre pequeñas ganancias y pérdidas
Wall Street abrió indecisa el jueves, oscilando entre pequeñas ganancias y pérdidas. Varias compañías tecnológicas grandes bajaban, con la excepción notable de Cisco Systems, que reportó resultados trimestrales mejores que lo esperado.
Las compañías de energía estaban entre los pocos ganadores claros, al subir el precio del crudo. Los índices europeos se movieron ligeramente en alza y los mercados en Asia cerraron en baja. El rendimiento del bono del Tesoro estadounidense a 10 años cayó a 2,85%.
Siendo las 10:28 de la mañana, el índice S&P perdía apenas un 0,07%, mientras que el Dow Jones retrocedía un 0,22%. El Nasdaq, dominado por las acciones de tecnología, cedía un 0,16%.
