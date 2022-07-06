Wall Street abre en leve alza, siguiendo tendencia de Europa
Los precios de las acciones subían levemente el miércoles en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, siguiendo la tendencia de los mercados europeos
Los precios de las acciones subían levemente el miércoles en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, siguiendo la tendencia de los mercados europeos.
El índice S&P 500 ascendía 0,4% mientras el promedio industrial Dow Jones sumaba 0,2% y el tecnológico Nasdaq avanzaba en 0,3%.
Los inversionistas están enfocados en la inflación, los precios del petróleo, los aumentos de las tasas de interés, los acontecimientos políticos en Gran Bretaña y la evolución de la pandemia.
El euro está a un mínimo de 20 años frente al dólar debido a temores de interrupciones en el suministro de energía.
Amazon bajaba 1,3% ante reportes de que las autoridades británicas la están investigando por posibles prácticas monopólicas.
