Wall Street abre en baja tras otro reporte de alta inflación
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el jueves en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, luego que un reporte sobre la alta inflación mayorista en Estados Unidos suscitó expectativas de que la Reserva Federal volverá a aumentar las tasas de interés
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el jueves en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, luego que un reporte sobre la alta inflación mayorista en Estados Unidos suscitó expectativas de que la Reserva Federal volverá a aumentar las tasas de interés.
Entre los que más perdían estaban los bancos, luego que JPMorgan Chase reportó una caída de 28% en sus ganancias para el primer trimestre de año.
El sector energético caía a raíz de la caída de los precios del petróleo.
El índice S&P 500 cedía 1,9%. El índice lleva cuatro jornadas en baja y en lo que va de año lleva un descenso de 21,7%.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.