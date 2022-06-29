Wall Street abre en baja, sigue tendencia negativa
Los precios de las acciones mayormente bajaban el miércoles en la mañana en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, extendiendo por tercer día su racha negativa
Los precios de las acciones mayormente bajaban el miércoles en la mañana en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, extendiendo por tercer día su racha negativa.
El índice S&P 500 iba descendiendo en 0,5%.
El índice ha bajado en tres de las últimas cuatro semanas. En lo que va de año lleva una pérdida de más de 20%, en medio de temores de inflación, del aumento de las tasas de interés y de la posibilidad de una recesión.
El rendimiento de los bonos del Tesoro de Estados Unidos a 10 años bajaba a 3,17%.
