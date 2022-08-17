Wall Street abre en baja; reporte desalentador sobre consumo
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el miércoles en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, ante un desalentador reporte sobre el consumo en Estados Unidos
Todos los principales índices descendían luego que el gobierno estadounidense informó que las ventas de las cadenas minoristas permanecieron sin variar el mes pasado, pese a vaticinios de que aumentarían.
Muchos estadounidenses han reducido sus gastos en vista de la alta inflación y los aumentos de las tasas de interés.
El índice S&P 500 descendía 0,6% mientras el promedio industrial Dow Jones y el tecnológico Nadsaq también decrecían.
El rendimiento de los bonos del Tesoro de Estados Unidos a 10 años aumentaba a 2,88%.
Los mercados europeos bajaban.
