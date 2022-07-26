Wall Street abre en baja por reportes negativos de empresas
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el martes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, ante reportes decepcionantes de varias empresas grandes
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el martes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, ante reportes decepcionantes de varias empresas grandes.
El índice S&P 500 cedía medio punto porcentual mientras el promedio industrial Dow Jones disminuía levemente y el tecnológico Nasdaq parecía encaminado a una caída más pronunciada.
Walmart cayó pronunciadamente en base a un pronóstico pesimista y reportes de que la inflación está inhibiendo el consumo.
GM disminuía en 4% ante reportes de que la escasez de microprocesadores y autopartes afectaron la producción en el segundo período del año.
