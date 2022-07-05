Wall Street abre en baja; caen precios del crudo

Los precios de las acciones bajaban el martes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, afectados por la caída de los precios del crudo

AP Noticias
martes 05 julio 2022 15:09
EEUU BOLSA
(AP)

Los precios de las acciones bajaban el martes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, afectados por la caída de los precios del crudo.

También cedían los rendimientos de los bonos, reflejo de la inquietud de los inversionistas hacia la economía.

Los mercados en Europa también descendían.

El índice S&P 500 bajaba 1,7% mientras el tecnológico Nasdaq descendía 1,5% y el promedio industrial Dow Jones perdía 1,7%.

Particularmente afectadas estaban las compañías energéticas y las tecnológicas.

Tesla cedía tras difundir un decepcionante reporte de ventas.

El rendimiento de los bonos del Tesoro de Estados Unidos a 10 años bajaba a 2,81%.

