Wall Street abre en baja
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, interrumpiendo una serie de días en alza
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, interrumpiendo una serie de días en alza.
El índice S&P 500 bajaba 0,4%.
Los precios del petróleo caían pronunciadamente debido a preocupaciones sobre la economía mundial.
El banco central de China redujo una tasa de interés clave a fin de apuntalar la economía, la segunda más grande del mundo.
También caían los rendimientos de los bonos, luego que una medida de la manufactura en el estado de Nueva York se contrajo a un nivel inesperado.
La bolsa neoyorquina llevaba cuatro semanas en alza en base a especulaciones de que la inflación ya había alcanzado su punto más alto.
