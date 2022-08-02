Wall Street abre en baja ante tensiones con China
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el martes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, en medio de amenazas de China por una posible visita de la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, a Taiwán
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el martes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, en medio de amenazas de China por una posible visita de la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, a Taiwán.
El índice S&P 500 caía en medio punto porcentual. También descendían los índices Nasdaq y Dow.
China ha advertido de “severas consecuencias” si Pelosi visita Taiwán, que China considera territorio suyo.
Las acciones de Uber subían en base a un sólido reporte de ganancias de esa empresa de transporte.
Starbucks difunde sus resultados más tarde el martes.
