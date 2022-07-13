Wall Street abre en baja ante reporte de inflación en EEUU
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el miércoles en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, luego que el gobierno estadounidense emitió otro reporte sobre la elevada inflación
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el miércoles en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, luego que el gobierno estadounidense emitió otro reporte sobre la elevada inflación.
El índice S&P 500 caía en 0,8%, mientras el promedio industrial Dow Jones descendía 0,6% y el tecnológico Nasdaq descendía 1,1%.
Los rendimientos de los bonos del Tesoro de Estados Unidos ascendieron precipitadamente ante la expectativa de que la Reserva Federal volverá a aumentar las tasas de interés para combatir la inflación.
Las empresas tecnológicas y otras que prosperaron al inicio de la pandemia nuevamente estaban entre las que más bajaban.
