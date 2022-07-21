Wall Street abre en baja ante dispares reportes de empresas
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el jueves en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, en base a reportes de ganancias corporativas con tendencias dispares
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el jueves en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, en base a reportes de ganancias corporativas con tendencias dispares.
El índice S&P 500 disminuía en 0,2%.
Los mercados europeos también descendían, luego que el Banco Central Europeo aumentó las tasas de interés por primera vez en 11 años, siguiendo la tendencia de otras instituciones monetarias del mundo a fin de combatir la inflación.
En Italia, los mercados bajaron luego que el primer ministro Mario Draghi renunció a raíz del colapso de su coalición.
Tesla aumentaba 5,5% tras emitir un sólido reporte financiero.
