Wall Street abre en alza, índices alcanzan nuevas alturas
Los precios de las acciones subían el jueves en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, al igual que hicieron el día anterior cuando los índices alcanzaron alturas de tres meses
Los precios de las acciones subían el jueves en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, al igual que hicieron el día anterior cuando los índices alcanzaron alturas de tres meses.
El índice S&P 500 y el Nasdaq ascendían en más del 0,6% y el promedio industrial Dow Jones avanzaba también.
La inflación mayorista en Estados Unidos aumentó en julio a un ritmo más lento que el mes anterior, pero sigue siendo alta.
La cantidad de estadounidenses que solicitaron asistencia pública por desempleo aumentó la semana pasada a su nivel más alto desde noviembre.
Subían las acciones de Walt Disney Co. luego que la compañía reportó buenos resultados en su negocio de streaming y en las compras para sus parques temáticos.
