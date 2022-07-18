Jump to content

Wall Street abre en alza, empresas están por sacar reportes

Los precios de las acciones subían el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, en momentos en que los inversionistas están pendientes de los próximos reportes de ganancias corporativas

AP Noticias
lunes 18 julio 2022 15:13
EEUU BOLSA
EEUU BOLSA
(AP)

Los precios de las acciones subían el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, en momentos en que los inversionistas están pendientes de los próximos reportes de ganancias corporativas.

Entre los más beneficiados estaba el sector bancario. Goldman Sachs subía 5% tras emitir un reporte que superó expectativas.

El índice S&P 500 ascendía 0,8%, el tecnológico Nasdaq crecía 1,1% y el promedio industrial Dow Jones sumaba 1%.

Los inversionistas anticipan que la Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos aumentará las tasas de interés nuevamente la próxima semana a fin de combatir la inflación.

