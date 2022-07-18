Wall Street abre en alza, empresas están por sacar reportes
Los precios de las acciones subían el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, en momentos en que los inversionistas están pendientes de los próximos reportes de ganancias corporativas
Los precios de las acciones subían el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, en momentos en que los inversionistas están pendientes de los próximos reportes de ganancias corporativas.
Entre los más beneficiados estaba el sector bancario. Goldman Sachs subía 5% tras emitir un reporte que superó expectativas.
El índice S&P 500 ascendía 0,8%, el tecnológico Nasdaq crecía 1,1% y el promedio industrial Dow Jones sumaba 1%.
Los inversionistas anticipan que la Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos aumentará las tasas de interés nuevamente la próxima semana a fin de combatir la inflación.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.