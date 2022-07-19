Wall Street abre en alza; empresas emiten sus reportes
Los precios de las acciones subían el martes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, en base a buenos resultados de empresas en Estados Unidos
Los precios de las acciones subían el martes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, en base a buenos resultados de empresas en Estados Unidos.
El índice S&P 500 ascendía 1,2% mientras el promedio industrial Dow Jones sumaba 0,9% y el tecnológico Nasdaq se incrementaba en 1,1%. El índice de pequeñas empresas Russell 2000 ascendía 1,8%.
La compañía energética Halliburton aumentó en 3% tras emitir un reporte que excedió expectativas. La compañía de maquinaria militar Lockheed Martin bajaba 2% tras emitir resultados decepcionantes.
Se espera que el jueves el Banco Central Europeo aumente las tasas de interés por primera vez en 11 años.
