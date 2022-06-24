Wall Street abre en alza, cerraría semana con avance sólido

Los principales indicadores bursátiles de Wall Street abren en alza, manteniendo el mercado en ruta a una semana de ganancias sólidas tras dos semanas bajistas que llevaron a caídas consecutivas de más de 5%

AP Noticias
viernes 24 junio 2022 15:05
EEUU-BOLSA
(AP)

Los principales indicadores bursátiles de Wall Street abrieron el viernes en alza, manteniendo el mercado en ruta a una semana de ganancias sólidas tras dos semanas bajistas que llevaron a caídas consecutivas de más de 5%.

Los mercados han estado nerviosos mientras los inversionistas tratan de determinar si la Reserva Federal va a conseguir elevar las tasas lo suficiente como para controlar la inflación, pero sin llegar a sumir a la economía en una recesión. El director de la Reserva Federal Jerome Powell dijo a congresistas esta semana que la agencia estaba determinada a controlar la inflación.

Siendo las 10:02 de la mañana, el S&P 500 ganaba 1,92%, el Dow Jones sumaba 1,67% y el Nasdaq ascendía 2,31%.

