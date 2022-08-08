Wall Street abre en alza
Los precios de las acciones subían levemente el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, con alzas evidentes en todos los sectores
Los precios de las acciones subían levemente el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, con alzas evidentes en todos los sectores.
La compañía farmacéutica Viatris lideraba el índice S&P 500 tras reportar buenos resultados.
El S&P 500 crecía en 0,6%. El promedio industrial Dow Jones y el compuesto Nasdaq también iban en alza.
La aprobación por parte del Senado estadounidense de un paquete de reformas buscadas por los demócratas impulsó el sector de la energía limpia: SunPower ascendía 3,4%.
Los inversionistas siguen enfocados en la inflación, y esta semana salen reportes sobre los precios al consumidor y los precios a los productores.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.