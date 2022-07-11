Wall Street abre en alza
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el lunes en la mañana en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, ante inminentes reportes de empresas y sobre los efectos de la inflación en Estados Unidos
Los precios de las acciones bajaban el lunes en la mañana en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York, ante inminentes reportes de empresas y sobre los efectos de la inflación en Estados Unidos.
El índice S&P 500 descendía 1,1% mientras el tecnológico Nasdaq caía 2% y el promedio industrial Dow Jones cedía 0,5%.
Twitter caía en 7% luego que Elon Musk dijo que abandonaría su intento de adquirir la red social, la cual amenazó con llevarlo a tribunales para obligarlo a cumplir su promesa de comprarla.
