Wall Street abre con fuerte baja

Los precios de las acciones bajaban pronunciadamente el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York

AP Noticias
lunes 22 agosto 2022 15:06
EEUU BOLSA
(AP)

Los precios de las acciones bajaban pronunciadamente el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York.

El índice S&P 500 caía en 1,4% principalmente debido al pobre desempeño del sector tecnológico.

El tecnológico Nasdaq perdía un poco más y el promedio industrial Dow Jones también descendía.

Signify Health subía ante un reporte del Wall Street Journal según el cual Amazon desea comprarla.

Cineworld y otras cadenas de salas de cine bajaban luego que Cineworld informó que está considerando pedir protección ante acreedores por bancarrota.

