Wall Street abre con fuerte baja
Los precios de las acciones bajaban pronunciadamente el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York
Los precios de las acciones bajaban pronunciadamente el lunes en la mañana al inicio de transacciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Nueva York.
El índice S&P 500 caía en 1,4% principalmente debido al pobre desempeño del sector tecnológico.
El tecnológico Nasdaq perdía un poco más y el promedio industrial Dow Jones también descendía.
Signify Health subía ante un reporte del Wall Street Journal según el cual Amazon desea comprarla.
Cineworld y otras cadenas de salas de cine bajaban luego que Cineworld informó que está considerando pedir protección ante acreedores por bancarrota.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.