Wall Street abre al alza tras caer en un mercado bajista
Wall Street abre al alza un día después de caer en un mercado bajista
Las acciones subían en las primeras operaciones del martes en Wall Street, encontrando cierta estabilidad un día después de haber caído en un mercado bajista. Un informe mostró que la inflación a nivel mayorista se desaceleró inesperadamente el mes pasado, una rara noticia alentadora sobre la inflación, que ha estado golpeando los mercados en los últimos días.
Siendo las 10:02 de la mañana, el S&P 500 subía un 0,66%. El promedio Industrial Dow Jones sumaba 0,51%. El compuesto Nasdaq avanzaba 0,90%.
También hubo algunas noticias positivas de las empresas estadounidenses. FedEx saltó un 9% después de aumentar considerablemente su dividendo y el fabricante de software empresarial Oracle se disparó un 10% después de superar fácilmente las estimaciones de ganancias.
