Wall Street abre al alza, impulsada por tecnológicas

Wall Street abre con alzas, lideradas por más ganancias de las grandes compañías tecnológicas

AP Noticias
lunes 06 junio 2022 15:20
(AP)

Wall Street abrió con alzas el lunes, lideradas por nuevas ganancias de las grandes compañías tecnológicas.

Siendo las 10:19 de la mañana, el S&P 500 subía 1,28%. El índice de referencia viene de haber sufrido su octava semana con pérdidas de las últimas nueve. El promedio industrial Dow Jones aumentaba 0,94% y el compuesto Nasdaq, dominado por las acciones del sector tecnológicos, avanzaba 1,61%.

