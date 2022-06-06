Wall Street abre al alza, impulsada por tecnológicas
Wall Street abre con alzas, lideradas por más ganancias de las grandes compañías tecnológicas
Wall Street abrió con alzas el lunes, lideradas por nuevas ganancias de las grandes compañías tecnológicas.
Siendo las 10:19 de la mañana, el S&P 500 subía 1,28%. El índice de referencia viene de haber sufrido su octava semana con pérdidas de las últimas nueve. El promedio industrial Dow Jones aumentaba 0,94% y el compuesto Nasdaq, dominado por las acciones del sector tecnológicos, avanzaba 1,61%.
