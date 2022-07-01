Wall Street abre a la baja, persiste pesimismo

Wall Street abre a la baja, persiste pesimismo por mercado bajista

AP Noticias
viernes 01 julio 2022 15:58
EEUU-BOLSA
(AP)

Las bolsas de valores de Nueva York comenzaron el viernes con una tendencia a la baja, continuando con la racha que llevó a Wall Street a entrar el mes pasado en lo que se conoce técnicamente como mercado bajista. Los inversionistas temen que la inflación sea difícil de superar y que una recesión pueda estar en camino.

La fuerte caída del mercado de este año ha borrado casi por completo las ganancias de 2021, que fue un año de gran éxito para el mercado al salir de su anterior mercado bajista de principios de 2020.

Siendo las 10:55 de la mañana, el índice S&P 500 caía 0,52% , mientras el promedio industrial Dow Jones bajaba 0,5%. El Nasdaq retrocedía 0,43%.

