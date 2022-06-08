Wall Street abre a la baja, en medio de intercambio nervioso

Wall Street abre a la baja, en medio de intercambio nervioso

AP Noticias
miércoles 08 junio 2022 16:06
EEUU BOLSA
EEUU BOLSA
(AP)

Los principales indicadores de Wall Street bajaban en las primeras operaciones del miércoles y el intercambio seguía algo agitado, mientras los inversionistas tratan de determinar el impacto del alza de las tasas de interés y la inflación en la economía.

Las acciones de los bancos y las empresas industriales estaban entre los que influían más en el mercado más amplio. Wells Fargo caía un 1,5% y Union Pacific perdía un 3,3%. Las acciones tecnológicas también perdían terreno. Intel cedía un 4,5%.

Siendo las 11:04 horas del Este, el S&P 500 perdía un 0,46%. El Promedio Industrial Dow Jones caía un 0,45% y el Nasdaq apenas cedía un 0,07%.

