Wall Street abre a la baja, en medio de intercambio nervioso
Los principales indicadores de Wall Street bajaban en las primeras operaciones del miércoles y el intercambio seguía algo agitado, mientras los inversionistas tratan de determinar el impacto del alza de las tasas de interés y la inflación en la economía.
Las acciones de los bancos y las empresas industriales estaban entre los que influían más en el mercado más amplio. Wells Fargo caía un 1,5% y Union Pacific perdía un 3,3%. Las acciones tecnológicas también perdían terreno. Intel cedía un 4,5%.
Siendo las 11:04 horas del Este, el S&P 500 perdía un 0,46%. El Promedio Industrial Dow Jones caía un 0,45% y el Nasdaq apenas cedía un 0,07%.
